Passenger suing United Airlines, claims pilot forcibly removed him from an airplane bathroom

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis at Denver International Airport Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Posted Mar 22, 2025 10:30 am.

Last Updated Mar 22, 2025 11:08 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — An Orthodox Jewish passenger says a United Airlines pilot forcibly removed him from an airplane bathroom while he was experiencing constipation, exposing his genitalia to other flyers during a flight from Tulum, Mexico, to Houston.

Yisroel Liebb, of New Jersey, described his trip through allegedly unfriendly skies in a federal lawsuit this week against the airline and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, whose officers he said boarded the plane upon landing and took him away in handcuffs.

Liebb and a fellow Orthodox Jewish traveler said they were forced to miss a connecting flight to New York City while U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers paraded them through an airport terminal, placed them in holding cells and searched their luggage.

United Airlines declined to comment. Messages seeking comment were left for the Department of Homeland Security and lawyers for Liebb and the other traveler, Jacob Sebbag.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, Liebb said he was in the bathroom in the back of the plane for about 20 minutes on Jan. 28 when a flight attendant woke Sebbag from a nap and asked Sebbag to check on him.

Liebb said he explained his gastrointestinal predicament and assured Sebbag that he’d be out soon. Sebbag then relayed that to the flight attendant, the lawsuit says.

About 10 minutes later, with Liebb still indisposed, the pilot approached Sebbag and asked him to check on Liebb, the lawsuit says. The pilot then yelled at Liebb to leave the bathroom immediately, the lawsuit says.

Liebb said he told the pilot that he was finishing up and would be out momentarily.

The pilot responded by breaking the lock, forcing the bathroom door open and pulling Liebb out with his pants still around his ankles, exposing his genitalia to Sebbag, flight attendants, and nearby passengers, according to the lawsuit.

Liebb and Sebbag said the pilot then pushed them back to their seats while threatening to have them arrested and making remarks about their faith, and how “Jews act.”

After the two-hour flight landed in Houston, the men said about a half-dozen Customs and Border Protection officers boarded and escorted them off the plane.

Liebb said when he asked why they were being detained, an officer tightened his handcuffs and responded: “This isn’t county or state. We are Homeland. You have no rights here.”

Then men said United booked them on a flight to New York City the next day for free, but any savings from the complementary tickets were lost because they had to pay for an overnight hotel stay and food during their delay.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Calgary police charge man in CTrain assault captured on video

Calgary police say a man is facing charges after an assault on a CTrain platform was captured on video. 

17h ago

Alberta premier under fire for tariff, election comments on U.S. radio show

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office is refuting claims of election interference after comments she made on a right-wing American radio show earlier this month resurfaced over the weekend.

16h ago

Liberals hold six-point lead over Conservatives: Leger poll

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are pushing further ahead of the Conservatives in voter support, and almost one in two Canadians surveyed said they think the Liberals will win the election, a new poll...

2h ago

Calgarians join in on day of nationwide solidarity against U.S administration

People gathered at the U.S. consulate in downtown Calgary on Monday to show their support for democracy and human rights. This comes amidst U.S. President Donald Trump’s continued threats of making Canada the 51st state.

2h ago

