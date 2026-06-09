Truck fire narrowly avoids spreading to homes in SE Calgary

A commercial truck fire narrowly avoided spreading to homes in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says a furnace and duct‑cleaning truck caught fire along Belvedere Drive SE in the community of Belvedere along the eastern edge of the city around 12:20 p.m.

The blaze sent flames dangerously close to several homes, according to CFD.

Fire crews arrived to find the truck burning outside a home. The flames were close enough to threaten nearby houses that firefighters called in additional resources.

The blaze caused minor damage to siding and a garage door, but did not spread further before being brought under control.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into the cause.