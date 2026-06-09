Truck fire narrowly avoids spreading to homes in SE Calgary

Calgary fire department (Nick Blakeney, CityNews Calgary)

By News Staff

Posted Jun 9, 2026 2:50 pm.

A commercial truck fire narrowly avoided spreading to homes in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says a furnace and duct‑cleaning truck caught fire along Belvedere Drive SE in the community of Belvedere along the eastern edge of the city around 12:20 p.m.

The blaze sent flames dangerously close to several homes, according to CFD.

Fire crews arrived to find the truck burning outside a home. The flames were close enough to threaten nearby houses that firefighters called in additional resources.

The blaze caused minor damage to siding and a garage door, but did not spread further before being brought under control.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into the cause.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Calgary as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ambulance collides with tractor NE of Calgary, critically injuring patient

An ambulance rushing a patient to care collided with a tractor on Tuesday afternoon northeast of Calgary, leaving the patient in critical condition and two paramedics seriously injured. The crash happened...

3h ago

Calgary mother pushing for energy drink ban for kids under 16

A Calgary mother is calling for Alberta to ban the sale of energy drinks to anyone under 16, arguing the province’s lack of age restrictions leaves kids exposed to products that carry their own warning...

4h ago

Alberta bars, restaurants now allowed to serve alcohol starting at 6 a.m.

New liquor rules could see Albertans be able to drink up soon after they wake up. The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, or AGLC, announced Tuesday that licensed bars, restaurants...

3h ago

'I finally did it': UCalgary student graduates after 51-year journey pursuing degree

After 51 years of pursuing a degree, University of Calgary archaeology student Joyce Arnold is graduating on Monday.

11h ago

Top Stories

Ambulance collides with tractor NE of Calgary, critically injuring patient

An ambulance rushing a patient to care collided with a tractor on Tuesday afternoon northeast of Calgary, leaving the patient in critical condition and two paramedics seriously injured. The crash happened...

3h ago

Calgary mother pushing for energy drink ban for kids under 16

A Calgary mother is calling for Alberta to ban the sale of energy drinks to anyone under 16, arguing the province’s lack of age restrictions leaves kids exposed to products that carry their own warning...

4h ago

Alberta bars, restaurants now allowed to serve alcohol starting at 6 a.m.

New liquor rules could see Albertans be able to drink up soon after they wake up. The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, or AGLC, announced Tuesday that licensed bars, restaurants...

3h ago

'I finally did it': UCalgary student graduates after 51-year journey pursuing degree

After 51 years of pursuing a degree, University of Calgary archaeology student Joyce Arnold is graduating on Monday.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Report indicates Calgary’s roads becoming more unsafe

An annual mobility report is shedding light on how dangerous of a year 2025 was on Calgary’s roads, this as a city councillor is looking for millions of dollars to be spent to improve the situation. Edward Djan has more.

June 8, 2026 6:52 pm MST MST

0:23
No injuries after truck rollover in SW Calgary

A garbage truck rollover in southwest Calgary caused delays for drivers during the afternoon commute on Monday as crews were called to the intersection of Bow Trail and 26 Street SW.

June 8, 2026 5:07 pm MST MST

1:55
Weeks after water main break, sinkhole expands in SW Calgary neighbourhood

A giant sinkhole in Calgary's southwest continues to grow larger nearly two weeks after it formed, and as our Jayden Wasney reports, so too does the frustration among impacted residents.

June 8, 2026 4:10 pm MST MST

0:35
Calgary police charge man following shooting in NE

Calgary police have charged a man after a shooting early Sunday morning in the city’s northeast outside the Samosa House.

June 8, 2026 3:39 pm MST MST

0:42
Legendary grizzly bear 'The Boss' removed tracking collar at Banff National Park

One of Canada’s best-known bears was one of three recently trapped and collared as part of a program to better track grizzlies in Rocky Mountain national parks, but The Boss managed to rip it off in no time.

June 7, 2026 8:21 am MST MST

More Videos