Truck fire narrowly avoids spreading to homes in SE Calgary
Posted Jun 9, 2026 2:50 pm.
A commercial truck fire narrowly avoided spreading to homes in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says a furnace and duct‑cleaning truck caught fire along Belvedere Drive SE in the community of Belvedere along the eastern edge of the city around 12:20 p.m.
The blaze sent flames dangerously close to several homes, according to CFD.
Fire crews arrived to find the truck burning outside a home. The flames were close enough to threaten nearby houses that firefighters called in additional resources.
The blaze caused minor damage to siding and a garage door, but did not spread further before being brought under control.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are looking into the cause.